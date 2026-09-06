US aircraft carrier departs Thailand after port call

LAEM CHABANG, Thailand: Thousands of United States sailors aboard an aircraft carrier departed from Thailand on Sunday (Sep 6), AFP journalists said, concluding its first port call following reports of deteriorating living conditions on board after nine months at sea.

The 5,000-strong crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln docked just north of the resort town of Pattaya, near Bangkok, on Wednesday for five days of rest and recreation after a lengthy Middle East deployment.

Amid Thailand's tourism low season, their arrival raised hopes for businesses in Pattaya, a city known for its beaches and nightlife - as well as its seedy reputation as a hub for sex tourism.

The Lincoln departed from the port of Laem Chabang, a half-hour drive from Pattaya, at around 11am (12pm, Singapore time), AFP journalists saw.

Security was stepped up in Pattaya during the visit, with authorities cracking down on sex workers ahead of the sailors' arrival - although the mayor denied it was linked.

"EVERYTHING WENT FINE"

Despite concerns about possible trouble, local police said Sunday that the port call ended largely without incident.

"Everything went fine," Pattaya police chief Anek Srathongyoo told AFP.

"There were no arrests or arguments except on the first day when Americans had an argument among themselves," he said.

The US Navy sent two sailors back to the Lincoln after a drunken altercation in the early hours of Thursday near Pattaya's nightlife hotspot Walking Street, the police chief said earlier.

He had described the "small scuffle" as "trivial" and said local residents only called police to prevent the dispute from escalating.