KUALA LUMPUR: US President Donald Trump announced more than US$17 billion in commercial deals and strategic investments for US companies in Southeast Asia, following a two-day working visit to the Philippines for the ASEAN Summit, the White House said.

The deals include Boeing and GE Aerospace finalising a US$12 billion sale of 20 Boeing 787 aircraft to Philippine Airlines, the White House said in a statement late Wednesday (Nov 18).

Washington and Manila will also pursue more than US$2 billion in US financing for Philippine defence purchases, with the United States providing US$400 million to support military operations in the South China Sea, it said.

Subic Grain will build a US$40 million fuel depot at Subic Bay, while the Philippines will modernise Basco Airport to improve military access, disaster response and supply chains.

Thailand plans to spend up to US$123 million on US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), potentially the first such deal in mainland Southeast Asia, the statement said.

In Indonesia, Latitude Energy and sovereign wealth fund Danantara are negotiating a US$2 billion coal project using US technology, it said.

The Navajo Transitional Energy Company signed a three-year US$100 million deal to supply coal to a unit of Malaysia's national power utility, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, the White House said.

The US also pledged support for artificial intelligence development programmes in Malaysia and Brunei.

Brunei's Unified National Networks plans to award US firm Vertiv a data centre tender, with nearly US$1 billion of spending sourced from US vendors.

A US consortium will help the Malaysian government develop its sovereign AI cloud, with Washington offering US$50 million to support the initiative, Malaysia's communications regulator said in a separate statement.