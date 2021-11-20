US, UN demand proof of missing tennis star Peng Shuai's well-being

GENEVA: The United States and UN on Friday (Nov 19) demanded proof of Peng Shuai's whereabouts and well-being amid rising concern for the tennis star, missing since alleging she was sexually exploited by a former vice-premier of China.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden's administration wanted China to "provide independent, verifiable proof" of Peng's whereabouts and expressed "deep concern" about the former world top-ranked doubles player.

The United Nations insisted on a fully transparent investigation into the claims made by Peng against Communist Party grandee Zhang Gaoli.

Tennis stars, sports bodies, governments and human rights defenders also spoke up for Peng, 35, and demanded information.

The head of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said he was prepared to cut lucrative business ties with China if Peng remains unaccounted for and her sexual assault allegations are not probed.

Novak Djokovic said he backed the WTA's threat.

"I hope that she's found and that she's healthy and that everything is fine, at least the worst is avoided. I support the statement of the WTA as an organisation and also their president absolutely," said Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"The whole tennis community needs to back her up and her family and make sure that she is safe and sound. Because if you have tournaments on Chinese soil without resolving this situation it would be a little bit strange, so I understand why the WTA has taken a stance like that."

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka have also voiced their concerns for one of China's greatest ever players.

"It would be important to have proof of her whereabouts and well-being," Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office, told reporters in Geneva.

"According to available information, Peng, a former world doubles number one, hasn't been heard from publicly since she alleged on social media that she had been sexually assaulted.

"We are calling for an investigation with full transparency into her allegation of sexual assault."