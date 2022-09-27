US VP Kamala Harris set to visit Korean DMZ

Harris is in the region to lead a US presidential delegation to the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday.

"Nearly 70 years since the Korean Armistice, the visit will underscore the strength of the "alliance" between Seoul and Washington "in the face of any threats posed" by North Korea, the US official said.

The official asked not to be named discussing a trip that Harris has not officially announced.

Harris would tour the DMZ, meet with service members, receive an operational briefing from US commanders, reflect on the shared sacrifice of American and South Korean soldiers and reaffirm the "ironclad" commitment to South Korean security, the official added.