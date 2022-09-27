Logo
US VP Kamala Harris set to visit Korean DMZ
Vice President Kamala in Washington on Sep 16, 2022. (File photo: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

27 Sep 2022 10:28AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2022 10:35AM)
TOKYO: US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea on Thursday (Sep 29), according to US and South Korean officials.

The visit was announced on Tuesday by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during a meeting with Harris in Tokyo and was later confirmed by a US official.

 

Harris is in the region to lead a US presidential delegation to the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday.

"Nearly 70 years since the Korean Armistice, the visit will underscore the strength of the "alliance" between Seoul and Washington "in the face of any threats posed" by North Korea, the US official said.

The official asked not to be named discussing a trip that Harris has not officially announced.

Harris would tour the DMZ, meet with service members, receive an operational briefing from US commanders, reflect on the shared sacrifice of American and South Korean soldiers and reaffirm the "ironclad" commitment to South Korean security, the official added.

Source: Reuters/ic

