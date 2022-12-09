US pushes for further arms sales to Vietnam at first international defence trade show in Hanoi

The first three T-6 aircraft will be delivered in 2024 between March and June. The delivery of the remaining T-6 aircraft to Vietnam will follow between 2024 and 2027, US military officials told CNA.

The military ScanEagle UAVs are expected to be delivered to Vietnam when its Coast Guard completes training on drone operations.

The US has so far provided Vietnam with two decommissioned Hamilton-class cutters to increase Vietnam's capacity to patrol the disputed South China Sea. The US added that talks are under way for the transfer of the third Hamilton-class cutter to Vietnam.

Experts said Vietnam's purchase of American pilot trainer aircraft would open possibilities for Vietnam to buy American jet fighters in the future.

"We gladly entertain the interests to secure other aircraft ... currently we don't have any other types of sales this time, but we are here to support Vietnam's modernisation plan," said Brigadier General Sarah Russ, a representative of the US Department of Defence told CNA.

The US has a sizable contingent at the expo with about 10 exhibitors - more than double the number of Russian exhibitors.

American aerospace giant Lockheed Martin is presenting in Hanoi its multi-mission C-130J Super Hercules, F-16 multi-role fighter jet, and Sikorsky S-70 BLACK HAWK.

"Lockheed Martin is glad to participate in the event and looks forward to being even more a part of the defence and security conversation in Vietnam and the rest of the region," the company told CNA via email.

REDUCE OVERRELIANCE ON RUSSIA WEAPONRY

The defence trade show, which attracted about 170 manufacturers from 30 countries, is the first large-scale expo of its kind in Vietnam as the country looks to diversify its supply of weapons.

“It will be very difficult to fulfil our duties in defence industrial production, as well as in protecting our country, if we are reliant on one particular country or region for defence material or equipment," said Major General Nguyen Viet Hung, Deputy Political Commissar of Vietnam's General Department of Defence Industry.

He added that Russia's war in Ukraine posed “great impact” on the supply chain of materials for defence industries.

Russia is traditionally Southeast Asia's largest arms supplier, with exports totalling nearly US$11 billion over the past two decades.