US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines: United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday (Nov 22) visited a Philippine island near waters claimed by China to show support for the long-time US ally and counter Beijing's growing influence in the region.

Harris is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit the western island of Palawan, the closest Philippine landmass to the Spratly archipelago in the hotly contested South China Sea.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire sea and has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of it.

Harris will meet with fisherfolk and members of the Philippine Coast Guard.

She will also deliver remarks that "underscore the importance of international law, unimpeded lawful commerce and freedom of navigation", a US official told reporters before the visit.

Harris' trip to Palawan comes a day after she held talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos in Manila.

She reaffirmed the United States' "unwavering" commitment to defending the Philippines if its vessels or aircraft were attacked in the South China Sea.

Washington has a decades-old security alliance with the Philippines that includes a mutual defence treaty and a 2014 pact - the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) - which allows the US military to store defence equipment and supplies at five Philippine bases.

It also allows US troops to rotate through those military bases.

The EDCA stalled under former president Rodrigo Duterte, but the United States and the Philippines have expressed support for accelerating its implementation as China becomes increasingly assertive.