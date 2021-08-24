US Vice President Kamala Harris' trip from Singapore to Vietnam delayed over 'anomalous health incident' in Hanoi

HANOI: A flight from Singapore to Vietnam by US Vice President Kamala Harris was delayed on Tuesday (Aug 24) following an unexplained health incident in Hanoi, the US Embassy in Vietnam said in a statement.

Harris, who was in Singapore concluding a three-day trip, was due to fly to Hanoi on Tuesday afternoon but was unexpectedly delayed for about three hours due to an "anomalous health incident".

"Anomalous health incident" is a term the US government often uses to describe Havana Syndrome, a condition with symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, migraines and memory lapses, so named because it first was reported by US officials based in the US embassy in Cuba in 2016.

"The Vice President's office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam," the US Embassy in Vietnam statement said.

"After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the Vice President's trip," the statement said, without elaborating.

A spokesperson for Harris declined to comment on the reason for the delay.