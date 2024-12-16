US warship docks in Cambodia amid Chinese-funded naval base concerns

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia: A US warship docked in Cambodia on Monday (Dec 16), just kilometres away from a Chinese-renovated naval base, in the first American military port call to one of Beijing's closest regional allies in eight years.

Washington's relationship with Phnom Penh has been deteriorating for years, with China pouring billions of dollars into infrastructure investment under Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen.

AFP reporters saw Cambodian navy personnel welcoming the USS Savannah's arrival to the southern port city of Sihanoukville on Monday.

The ship's commanding officer Daniel A Sledz said "it is great to be back, returning US presence here after eight years", adding that his crew were "very pleased" to be hosted by Cambodia.

The US embassy posted a statement on social media on Monday saying the combat ship is on a "goodwill visit" that aims to "boost US-Cambodia coordination and response to shared maritime security challenges".

Cambodia's defence ministry said on Friday that the five-day visit aims to "strengthen and expand friendship" and "promote bilateral cooperation".