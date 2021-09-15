US$12m seized from ex-officials as cash crunch hits Afghanistan

KABUL: Afghanistan's central bank said on Wednesday (Sep 15) that the Taliban had seized more than US$12 million in cash and gold from the homes of former government officials, as it called for all transactions to be made in local currency.

A foreign exchange crunch in the aid-dependent country threatens the Taliban's rule one month after they seized power.

Most government employees have yet to return to work - and in many cases salaries had already not been paid for months - leaving millions scrambling to make ends meet.

Even those with money in the bank are struggling, as branches limit withdrawals to the equivalent of US$200 a week - with customers having to queue for hours.

And while remittances have resumed from abroad, customers awaiting funds at international chains such as Western Union and MoneyGram complained on Wednesday that branches they visited had run out of cash.

"All Afghans in the government and non-governmental organisations are asked to use afghani in their contracts and economic transactions," the central bank said in a statement Wednesday.

The bank later issued another statement saying Taliban fighters had handed over US$12.3 million in cash and gold seized from the homes of officials from the former government - a large part discovered at the home of former vice president Amrullah Saleh.

"The money recovered came from high-ranking officials ... and a number of national security agencies who kept cash and gold in their homes," the statement said.

"It is, however, still not known for what purpose they were kept."