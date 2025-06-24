US$1.7 million cocaine-laced vape raid: Malaysian police nab 4 men, including 3 Singaporeans
Ten boxes containing 4,958 units of liquid vape cartridges suspected of containing 9.42L of cocaine were seized by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.
AMPANG JAYA, Selangor: Four suspects, including three Singaporeans, have been arrested by Malaysian police in a drug bust involving almost 10L of cocaine contained in 4,958 cartridges of vape liquid.
The combined value of the narcotics seized last Thursday (Jun 19) from the suspected members of a drug syndicate is estimated to be RM7.29 million (US$1.71 million), according to a press statement by the Royal Malaysian Police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.
Its acting director Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin bin Che Ali told a press conference on Monday that the syndicate rented luxury condominiums around Kuala Lumpur as packing facilities for the vape cartridges and narcotics before they were distributed to the international market.
The syndicate is believed to have been active since March 2024, and rented an Airbnb condominium unit for RM300 a day for their operations, as reported by Bernama.
"The first, second and third suspects were paid from S$100 to S$200 (US$78 to US$156) per day while the fourth suspect profited from the sale of the vape liquid," Mat Zani added.
“Each vape cartridge containing 1.9ml of the cocaine liquid can be sold for around RM1,500 per unit on the international market since this type of cocaine drug is difficult to obtain in the Southeast Asian region due to its high price, and is usually used by the elite,” Mat Zani said, as reported by Bernama.
One of the suspects arrested tested positive for ketamine. A review of the criminal records of the suspects found that two of them had various records of criminal misdemeanours and narcotics cases.
The case is being investigated under section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and two suspects are remanded for seven days until Jun 26 and can be sentenced to death by hanging or life imprisonment and no fewer than 12 strokes of the whip if convicted.
The police conducted two raids last Thursday with the first at around 11.45 am, according to their statement.
A Toyota Vellfire car was stopped at the exit of a hotel in Ampang Jaya, Selangor, where upon inspection of the rear seats of the vehicle, the police found 10 boxes containing the vape cartridges suspected to be filled with 9.42L of cocaine liquid, the police press statement noted.
The follow-up raid saw a 31-year-old Singaporean man detained in the lobby area of the same hotel, who is believed to be the mastermind of the drug smuggling syndicate.
A total of four men were arrested, including the driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old Malaysian citizen, and three Singaporean citizens aged 25 to 46-years-old.
In response to CNA's query, Singapore's Central Bureau of Narcotics said it is aware of the arrest of the three Singaporeans.
"CNB will render the required assistance to our counterparts in Malaysia to aid their investigation. As their investigation is ongoing, it is inappropriate to comment further at this point in time,” its spokesman added.