United States President Donald Trump's latest tariff offensive is aimed at ramping up pressure on trade partners to strike deals with Washington, as his administration seeks to strengthen its bargaining position with China, say analysts.

The US Trade Representative’s (USTR) proposed tariffs on 14 economies – mostly in Asia, along with the European Union and Switzerland – come as Washington steps up efforts to counter what it describes as excess industrial capacity and unfair trade practices.

Peter Draper, executive director at the University of Adelaide's Institute for International Trade, said the latest tariffs are designed to push countries to conclude deals with Washington.

Speaking to CNA's Asia First on Thursday (Nov 26), he noted that the new tariffs would generally be capped at previously agreed rates for those with a trade pact.

“Take the EU for example, its maximum reciprocal tariff is 15 per cent. This tariff is capped at 15 per cent. The higher rate would apply. So, the EU will still pay 15 per cent. For those that already have reciprocal deals, it's pretty much business as usual,” he said.

“For those that don't – Vietnam, India, China, Singapore – then there's continued uncertainty ahead. So, that incentivises those countries to conclude reciprocal deals with the US, which is the USTR's intention.”