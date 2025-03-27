‘Question of life and death’: NGOs in Southeast Asia fear the worst for vulnerable groups amid sharp USAID cuts

Under the auspices of the UN, China, together with 135 countries from the Global South, have also crafted a “South-South agenda” that aims to strengthen collective self-reliance among developing nations.

An August 2023 study on the evaluation of international cooperation efforts noted that South-South cooperation was gaining momentum, as its stakeholders rejected more developed countries’ “imposed ways of working”.

This refers to a top-down approach of donors setting the agenda for aid recipients.

Instead, South-South cooperation promotes “horizontal interaction” using demand-driven models of cooperation to influence project design, resource allocation and evaluation methods, said the study, which was commissioned by the Ford Foundation.

Already, some countries have sought to pick up the slack.

Australia announced this week that it will redirect more than A$119 million (US$73.5 million) in Canberra's official development assistance budget for 2025-2026 from multilateral programmes to fight poverty and disease toward those in the Indo-Pacific region that it funds directly to support economic, health, humanitarian and climate responses.

While Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong did not mention Washington's cuts in explaining Australia's change in focus, she said: “We've had to make hard strategic decisions and focus on where our development assistance can have the greatest impact.

“In these uncertain times, we are ensuring more of Australia’s development assistance is going to the Pacific and Southeast Asia, where Australia’s interests are most at stake.”

North South Initiative’s Pereira, who was involved in the Ford Foundation study, told CNA that “sooner or later” global powers like China or Russia would seek to “tell their side of the development agenda”.

He admitted that foreign funding for NGOs has always been a “very sensitive” issue because governments could look at it as a matter of national security.

Pereira said he would consider accepting funding from Chinese or Japanese sources equivalent to USAID for his NGO, as long as the terms and conditions are “just”.

“When we negotiate with our funders, we make sure they don't impose unnecessary or irrational stipulations,” he added.

In the meantime, NGOs in the region continue to bleed from the US' funding suspension.

“Trump and Musk are treating USAID like a hospital full of patients in which they pulled out all the doctors and the nurses, they shut off the electricity and the water, and they locked the doors on the way out,” said Robertson at the SEA Junction event.

“Then in a couple months, they're going to wander back in to see if there are any survivors. There won't be."

Additional reporting by Jiratchaya Chaichumkhun