Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

US's Sherman, China's ambassador hold call after Blinken's Beijing trip
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

US's Sherman, China's ambassador hold call after Blinken's Beijing trip

US's Sherman, China's ambassador hold call after Blinken's Beijing trip
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks during an event as part of the Bicentennial of the United States-Mexico diplomatic relations, at Universidad La Salle in Mexico City, Mexico, on Nov 9, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Raquel Cunha)
US's Sherman, China's ambassador hold call after Blinken's Beijing trip
Xie Feng, China's new ambassador to the US, addresses the media as he arrives at JFK airport in New York City, on May 23, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
28 Jun 2023 03:28AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman held a call with China's ambassador to the United States on Tuesday (Jun 27) to follow up on issues discussed during US top diplomat Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing last week, the State Department said.

In the call with Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng, Sherman reiterated the importance of maintaining open channels of communication across the full range of issues, the State Department said earlier in a statement.

"This was a substantive call. It was to follow up on the secretary's visit," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a regular news briefing.

Secretary of State Blinken held meetings with Chinese officials including President Xi Jinping, but did not reach an agreement on re-establishing high-level defense dialogue.

"There are a number of conversations that are happening at the sub-Cabinet level now about following up on some of the issues that the secretary discussed," Miller added.

US and Chinese officials have had discussions since Blinken's visit about when a proposed visit to Washington by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang might occur, but the visit had not been scheduled yet, Miller said.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

China Germany

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.