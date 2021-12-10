Uyghur genocide report 'deeply disturbing', says UN

GENEVA: The United Nations on Friday (Dec 10) labelled as "deeply disturbing" a report by a London panel of lawyers and rights experts accusing China of genocide against its Uyghur minority.

UN rights office spokesman Rupert Colville said the agency had not verified the findings presented in Britain on Thursday and did not comment on the conclusion that China had committed genocide through population control measures.

But he told reporters in Geneva that the informal panel, set up at the request of exile group the World Uyghur Congress, had "brought to light more information that is deeply disturbing in relation to the treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim and ethnic minorities in Xinjiang".

He said credit was due to the "many victims or witnesses who took great risk in coming forward", stressing that it was "extremely important therefore to give them full protection from any reprisals".