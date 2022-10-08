Vatican reminds North Korea that pope ready to visit if invited

ROME: The Vatican on Friday (Oct 7) reminded North Korea, whose recent firing of missiles has heightened tensions in Asia, that Pope Francis is eager to visit the country to help the cause of peace if Pyongyang makes an official invitation.

The Vatican's foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, made the comments at an event marking South Korea's national day.

"Pope Francis nurtures a particular interest and affection for the Korean people. His desire to visit even areas in the North is vivid and well known, if he receives an official invitation from authorities," Gallagher said.

Such a visit would be the first by a pope to the reclusive state, which does not allow priests to be permanently stationed there. Little is known about how many of its citizens are Catholic or how they practice their faith.