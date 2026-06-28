Asia's vendors grapple with rising costs of ever-present plastics

TAIPEI: Food vendors across Asia who rely on plastics for everything from bags to cups and containers are grappling with their rising costs, the result of the energy crisis sparked by the Middle East war.

While the United States and Iran have reached a deal to halt the conflict, it will take time for markets to recover and supply flows to return to normal, with persistent concerns over traffic through the economically vital Strait of Hormuz.

At Taipei's Songjiang market, chicken vendor Li Yu-ping, 52, said in early June that the price of plastic bags had jumped nearly 60 per cent, while the cost of plastic trays had risen by a third.

"We use them everywhere," she said of the bags. "Our food containers are also plastic, all disposable."

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Wary of hiking prices, "all of this has become a cost for the vendors", she said.

A key raw material for many of these plastic goods is ethylene, which is derived from naphtha, an oil by-product. Around 60 per cent of the naphtha imported to Asia comes from the Gulf.

Faced with tight supply and soaring prices due to the months-long closure of the Strait of Hormuz, petrochemical companies mainly in South Korea and Japan have scaled back production capacity, sending the cost of basic goods such as plastic bags surging.