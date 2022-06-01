What’s behind Vietnam’s latest anti-corruption fight

Vietnam’s Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong has likened his anti-graft campaign to a “blazing furnace”, one that’s caught hundreds of senior officials, business executives and others in its blast over the years.

While the country’s position has improved by more than 30 spots over the past decade on a global corruption perception index, it was still at 87th place last year out of 180 ranked.

Now as Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economy seeks to bolster its appeal as a destination for foreign investment in the midst of mounting trade tensions between the US and China, the fight seems to be flaring again.

WHAT IS VIETNAM TARGETING?

Trong, who won a rare third term last year, said in a televised speech last year that “each party cadre and member needs to shoulder the responsibility of being a role model. The higher the position and rank, the more responsibility one must take”.

Eight inspection teams have been set up to deal with corruption cases, including at party committees and agencies, according to the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption.

More than 1,200 cases have been investigated this year, with more than 730 involving more than 1,500 defendants brought to court.

Police have detained a number of executives as part of investigations into alleged stock price manipulation.

WHO’S IN THE CROSS HAIRS?

In April, police detained deputy Foreign Affairs Minister To Anh Dung over alleged bribery while he organised repatriation flights for Vietnamese abroad during the pandemic.

The following month, a former deputy health minister was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a trading ring for counterfeit medicine.

The finance ministry fired State Securities Commission Chairman Tran Van Dung for alleged “serious wrongdoings”, amid an ongoing investigation into stock trading.

Soon after, the head of the Vietnam Stock Exchange was fired for what the Ho Chi Minh City bourse called “very serious” shortcomings at work.

Among the executives who have been detained are the former chairman of Bamboo Airways and its parent FLC Group JSC, Trinh Van Quyet; Tri Viet Securities former chief executive officer Do Duc Nam and Louis Holdings former chairman Do Thanh Nhan.

Authorities have said they are also investigating cases involving a military medical university, former high-ranking coast guard officials and property fraud.