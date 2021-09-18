Vietnam approves Cuba's Abdala COVID-19 vaccine

HANOI: Vietnam has approved Cuba's Abdala vaccine for use against the coronavirus, the government said on Saturday (Sep 18), as the Southeast Asian country is battling its worst outbreak.

Abdala becomes the eighth COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Vietnam, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the region, with only 6.3 per cent of its 98 million people having received at least two shots.

The announcement came hours after President Nguyen Xuan Phuc left Hanoi for an official visit to Havana.