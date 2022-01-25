Vietnam artist marks Chinese New Year with hundreds of carved tigers

DUONG LAM, Vietnam: As Vietnam prepares to celebrate the Year of the Tiger next month, local artist Nguyen Tan Phat has been busy making hundreds of ornately carved sculptures of tigers to mark the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Phat, who originally specialised in traditional Vietnamese lacquer work, aims to make 2,022 tigers carved from wood and laterite in the next few months.

While he often creates art themed with the zodiac animal of the year, Phat said he felt a particular draw this time.

"I am very fond of tigers as an animal, as they are so powerful yet so majestic," said Phat, speaking from his home and workshop in Duong Lam, a historic village just north of Hanoi.

The eclectic mix of tiger sculptures are made from local materials including the wood of the jackfruit tree and a clay-like laterite commonly used in buildings in the area.