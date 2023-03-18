'Really brutal': Bears rescued from Vietnam bile farm as operators continue to evade authorities

BANGKOK: Five Asiatic black bears were locked up in rusty metal cages in Phung Thuong, 30km west of Hanoi, when rescuers found them in a farm.

The animals appeared terrified of humans. Some of them were pacing back and forth – an abnormal behaviour bears display when they are under stress.

“The five bears were separated in five cages. They were all in bad condition,” said Thuy Hoang, a rescuer from non-profit animal welfare foundation Animals Asia, who joined the operation.

“They didn’t have a floor underneath their paws. Below their cages was a gap, and the bears would urinate and defecate in the cages.”

The bears - locked up and held in a holding area with limited sunlight - are believed to have spent 20 years or so in the cages since they were cubs.

Hoang estimated the cages the bears were found in measured 2m in height and 1.5m in width each.