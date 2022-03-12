Logo
Vietnam blocks Sony's action movie Uncharted over South China Sea map
Chairperson of Sony Pictures Entertainment Thomas Rothman (R) and actor Tom Holland participate in a conversation of the movie Uncharted during a Sony press event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Jan 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Getty Images/AFP/Alex Wong)

12 Mar 2022 09:35PM (Updated: 12 Mar 2022 09:37PM)
HANOI: Vietnam has banned Sony's action movie Uncharted from domestic distribution over a scene featuring a map that shows a disputed line declared by China to stake its claim to large parts of the South China Sea, state media reported on Saturday (Mar 12).

The U-shaped "nine-dash line" is used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast areas of the resource-rich South China Sea, including swathes of what Vietnam regards as its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions.

Uncharted, an action and adventure film based on a video game series about treasure hunting, stars Tom Holland and was due to hit cinemas nationwide on Mar 18.

"The film was banned from distribution after we watched it and found it contained an illegal image of the infamous nine-dash line," state-run Vietnam News Agency reported, citing Vi Kien Thanh, head of the Department of Cinema, a government body in charge of licensing and censoring foreign films.

Vietnam pulled DreamWorks' animated film Abominable from cinemas in 2019 and ordered Netflix in 2021 to remove some episodes of the Pine Gap series over the same issue.

The Southeast Asian country this week protested twice over military exercises by China and Taiwan in what it describes as its exclusive economic zone, and demanded they respect Vietnam's sovereignty and legitimate rights at sea.

Source: Reuters/gs

