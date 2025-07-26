Vietnam bus crash kills 10 passengers, including two children

HANOI: Ten people, including two children, were killed early Friday (Jul 25) when an overnight sleeper bus crashed in central Vietnam, the government said.

The bus, which was travelling from Hanoi to the central city of Da Nang, veered off the national highway, struck roadside markers and overturned, according to a government statement.

All of the deceased were Vietnamese. Another 12 passengers were injured and taken to hospital.

State media reported that five of those killed were domestic tourists headed to Da Nang for a holiday.

“The bus overturned ... I couldn't sit up as my body and my hands were smashed into the side of the bed,” a passenger told the Dan Tri news site. The passenger said several of the victims had been in the front bunks and "suffered from the strong impact".

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for an investigation into the crash.

The incident comes just a week after a tourist boat capsized in UNESCO-listed Ha Long Bay, killing 38 Vietnamese passengers and crew. Only 10 people survived. Rescuers are still searching for one person who remains missing.