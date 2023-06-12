Death toll in Vietnam shootings climbs to nine

HANOI: The death toll following gun attacks on two police headquarters in Vietnam's Central Highlands has risen to nine, including four officers, authorities said on Monday (Jun 12).

Twenty-six people have been arrested in connection with the rare shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Cu Kuin district of Dak Lak province, according to the website of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

"In the early morning of Jun 11, 2023, a group of people riding motorbikes used guns and other dangerous weapons to attack and vandalise the headquarters of the people's committee and the offices of police in the two communes of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur," the site said.

Four police officers, two local officials and three civilians died, the site added, while two police officers were seriously injured.

Police were searching for more suspects.