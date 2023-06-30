Vietnam’s coffee sector braces for compliance challenges under new EU deforestation laws

HANOI: Vietnam, the second biggest coffee exporter in the world, is bracing for compliance challenges over a new anti-deforestation trade law by the European Union.

Europe is Vietnam’s biggest market for coffee. About 50 to 60 per cent of the Southeast Asian nation’s total coffee exports head there each year.

The European Parliament in April approved a legislation to ban goods linked to deforestation, and requires proof that imports are deforestation-free.

Affected commodities include cocoa, palm oil, wood, soy, rubber – and coffee.

Businesses said the new law will affect Vietnam’s farmers and exporters, who will have to grapple with the complex paperwork of providing verifiable evidence.