Vietnam court jails over 180 in investment fraud case

HANOI: A Vietnamese court jailed more than 180 people on Monday (Nov 16) in a multimillion-dollar cyberfraud case, among them a celebrity investor from a television contest for entrepreneurs.

The Hanoi court convicted most of the 188 defendants of money laundering and fraud over an investment scheme in which a total of approximately US$60 million was stolen from more than 900 people, a court clerk said.

Most were sentenced to more than 10 years in prison, said the clerk, who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to media.

The scam network's ringleader Pho Duc Nam, alias Mr Pips, and its operator Le Khac Ngo, alias Mr Hunter, were both sentenced to life in prison, according to the clerk.

During the two-week trial, state media said the network was started in 2019, with 1,700 people working for dozens of foreign exchange and international securities trading platforms, soliciting investments.

They created online communities and deployed individuals to pose as financial experts or successful investors in an effort to build trust with potential clients.

Prosecutors were quoted in state media as saying some victims were forced to take on debt or sell off assets after losing their money to the scheme.

Known as "Shark Binh", Nguyen Hoa Binh, a celebrity investor on the television show "Shark Tank Vietnam", was handed a 10-year sentence for money laundering.

Binh - once a chairman of NextTech, which has been called "Vietnam's Alibaba" - earlier testified in court of his founding of another company in 2012 which he built into a group of more than 10 firms that Nam's network used to launder money, according to state news site VnExpress.

Binh is under investigation in a separate case for allegedly withdrawing large sums from 30,000 investors' cryptocurrency accounts, state media has said.

Victims of transnational online scams in East Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand lost up to US$114.1 billion last year, a United Nations report said in July - with estimated losses at least tripling from 2023.