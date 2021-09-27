Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City may have 40% more unrecorded COVID-19 cases: Report

HANOI: Authorities in Vietnam's biggest city are urging the government to recognise positive rapid tests for COVID-19 to present a clearer picture of its outbreak, state media reported on Monday (Sep 27), a move that could increase the city's case total by 40 per cent.

Ho Chi Minh City, home to about 9 million people, has borne the brunt of Vietnam's coronavirus crisis, accounting for 80 per cent of its more than 18,500 COVID-19 deaths and half of its 756,000 cases.

Positive rapid tests of 150,000 people in the city since Aug 20 have not been included in the overall tally, Tuoi Tre newspaper said, citing the deputy head of the city's health department, Nguyen Huu Hung.

Like many countries, Vietnam only counts positive swab-based Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests.

The southern economic hub has recorded 372,180 infections overall. If 150,000 more cases were confirmed to be positive, it would reduce the city's death rate from just over 3.8 per cent to 2.75 per cent.

The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.