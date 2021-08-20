Vietnam's biggest city issues stay-home order as COVID-19 deaths soar

HANOI: Vietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh City on Friday (Aug 20) announced that its residents will be prohibited from leaving their homes, as the country's biggest city turns to drastic measures to slow a spiralling rate of COVID-19 deaths.

Vietnam's toughest order yet comes amid a spike in fatalities and infections, despite weeks of lockdown measures aimed at limiting movement in the city of 9 million people, the epicentre of the country's outbreak.

"We are asking people to stay where you are, not to go outside. Each home, company, factory should be an anti-virus fort," Pham Duc Hai, deputy head of the city's coronavirus authority, said on Friday.

The details of the order, which takes effect on Monday, have yet to be announced.