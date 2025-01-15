Vietnam cuts major TV broadcaster in sweeping bureaucratic reform

HANOI: One of Vietnam's largest state TV broadcasters went off air on Wednesday (Jan 15) as part of sweeping bureaucratic reforms that will see 20 per cent of the public workforce cut across the country.

The ruling Communist party wants to streamline the political system to reduce red tape and slash spending.

The reforms will see eight ministries and government agencies cut and a host of media organisations radically restructured in reforms described as "a revolution" by senior officials.

On Wednesday, VTC – Vietnam's second-most popular TV station – went off air, with its 13 channels broadcasting for the final time on Tuesday.

It is unclear what will happen to VTC's 800 employees.

In a farewell message, VTC hosts said that the station had "come to the end of its 20-year mission to serve the community and society".

Together with VTC, another four broadcasters – VOVTV, VNATV, Quoc Hoi TV and Nhan Dan TV – have been forced to close.

Meanwhile VTV, the country's largest and most viewed broadcaster, has been assigned to "take on the function and tasks" of these stations, the government said.

All media in Vietnam is controlled to varying degrees by the state, with no independent domestic media agencies allowed.

The reforms, which are expected to get the final nod of approval by parliament in February, will see the number of government ministries reduced from 30 to 22. The civil service, police, the military and various state-owned organisations will all face cuts.

Minister of Internal Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra said the reforms were "a revolution not only to streamline the apparatus but also to change mindsets, vision and awareness towards a better future", according to state media.

The cuts come five months after To Lam became Vietnam's most powerful leader, following the death of his predecessor.

