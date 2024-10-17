Vietnam death row tycoon jailed for life in separate trial

HO CHI MINH CITY: A Vietnamese property tycoon sentenced to death for fraud totalling US$27 billion was jailed for life on Thursday (Oct 17) in a related trial on money laundering charges, state media said.

Property developer Truong My Lan was found guilty in April of swindling cash from the Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) - which prosecutors said she controlled - and sentenced to death in one of the biggest corruption cases in history.

Tens of thousands of people who had invested their savings in the bank lost money, shocking the communist nation and prompting rare protests from the victims.

On Thursday, a panel of three hand-picked jurors and two judges determined that Lan was guilty of money laundering and illegal cross-border trafficking of cash, according to state-controlled news site VNExpress.

She was also found guilty of bond fraud, the site reported.

"The court determined that Truong My Lan was the mastermind, committed the crime with sophisticated methods, many times, causing especially serious consequences ... so she was sentenced to life in prison for three crimes," VNExpress said.

Thirty-three other defendants - including her husband and niece - were due to face verdicts and sentencing at the court in Ho Chi Minh City, although state media did not say if any verdicts had been reached.

In her final words before court last week, Lan had begged for leniency, admitting she had made mistakes.

"I will never forget for the rest of my life, that my (behaviour) has affected tens of thousands of families," she said.