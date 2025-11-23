Logo
Logo

Asia

Vietnam floods: Death toll rises to 90, environment ministry says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Vietnam floods: Death toll rises to 90, environment ministry says

Relentless rain has lashed south-central Vietnam since late October and popular holiday destinations have been hit by several rounds of flooding.

Vietnam floods: Death toll rises to 90, environment ministry says

People wade through a flooded street, as a motorist looks on, in Hoi An, following deadly floods in central Vietnam on Oct 31, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Thinh Nguyen)

23 Nov 2025 03:28PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: The death toll from major flooding in Vietnam has risen to 90, with 12 more people missing, the environment ministry said on Sunday (Nov 23) after days of heavy rain and landslides.

More than 60 of the deaths since Nov 16 were recorded in mountainous central Dak Lak province, where tens of thousands of homes were flooded, the environment ministry said in a statement.

Relentless rain has lashed south-central Vietnam since late October and popular holiday destinations have been hit by several rounds of flooding.

Whole city blocks were inundated last week in coastal Nha Trang, while deadly landslides struck highland passes around the Da Lat tourist hub.

Several locations on national highways remained blocked on Nov 23 due to flooding or landslides, according to the environment ministry, and some sections of railways were still suspended.

More than 129,000 customers remained without electricity, after more than a million were without power last week.

The environment ministry on Nov 23 estimated economic losses of US$343 million across five provinces due to the floods.

Natural disasters have left 279 people dead or missing in Vietnam and caused more than US$2 billion in damage between January and October, according to the national statistics office.

The Southeast Asian nation is prone to heavy rain between June and September, but scientists have identified a pattern of human-driven climate change making extreme weather more frequent and destructive.

Source: AFP/ht

Related Topics

Vietnam Climate change flash floods flooding Southeast Asia
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement