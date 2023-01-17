Giant legs of Vietnam's 'dragon chicken' a Lunar New Year delicacy

HUNG YEN, Vietnam: On a farm close to Hanoi, Le Van Hien picks out the best bird among his flock of "dragon chickens" - a breed with legs as thick as a brick that can fetch up to US$2,000 a head.

The lumpy legs of the Dong Tao chicken - named after the commune where it is bred in northern Vietnam - are considered a delicacy, and are particularly popular among the wealthy during the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, known as Tet.

Hien's prized 4kg bird, whose enormous legs make up around a fifth of its body weight, was sold for about US$150 - but especially large pedigree chickens have been valued at more than 10 times that. Some are even entered into beauty contests.

The key to the bird's taste is its diet of corn and rice and the freedom it has to roam, Hien told AFP.