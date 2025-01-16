Vietnam's ex-cabinet spokesperson tried on graft charges

HANOI: A former spokesperson for the Vietnamese government went on trial on Thursday (Jan 16) on charges of graft, an accusation that has seen dozens of senior officials jailed or sacked in a sweeping anti-corruption drive.

Thousands of people, including top officials and senior business leaders, have been caught up in the Southeast Asian country's "blazing furnace" crackdown.

Mai Tien Dung, former government office chairman and spokesperson for the cabinet, is accused of "abusing power" and taking bribes related to a US$1-billion eco-resort and urban project.

Eight other former central and provincial government officials went on trial on Thursday at the court in Hanoi, facing similar charges linked to land rights violations over the Dai Ninh real estate project in Lam Dong province.

Businessman Nguyen Cao Tri is accused of offering bribes worth more than seven billion dong (US$275,000) to officials in the government inspectorate and to senior Lam Dong province officials.

Dung, who was the government's spokesman between 2016 and 2021, is accused of taking 200 million dong in bribes.

As a result of the cover-up, the state could not retrieve 3,600 hectares of land, "causing land wastefulness and facilitating 24 cases of illegal forest soil destruction", state media said.

Dung admitted at the court on Thursday that his behavior was wrong and accepted responsibility.

"I hope the court will consider and grant leniency," state-controlled news site VNExpress quoted Dung as saying.