Vietnamese fleeing COVID-19 found in refrigerated truck: Report

HANOI: Fifteen people including a seven-year-old boy have been found inside a refrigerated truck in Vietnam after they tried to escape areas of the south badly hit by COVID-19, state media said Monday (Sep 13).

Vietnam has been battling a devastating fourth wave of the virus since April and tens of millions of people are under stay-at-home orders, with domestic travel largely forbidden.

On Sunday, police in Binh Thuan province discovered the group of 15 inside a vehicle that had aroused suspicion as it tried to pass a virus checkpoint on its way north, Ho Chi Minh City's Phap Luat online newspaper said.

"Police were so surprised to see 15 people at the back of the truck ... Some of them were sweating and showed symptoms of breath shortness," the report said, adding the passengers were carrying negative COVID-19 test certificates.

A passenger said they had asked the driver to turn off the truck's refrigeration system as it had been too cold.