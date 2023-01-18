Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Girl killed as convenience store collapses in Vietnam
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Girl killed as convenience store collapses in Vietnam

Girl killed as convenience store collapses in Vietnam

Rescue workers carry out equipment from a Circle-K convenience store after part of the building collapsed, killing a 15-year-old girl, in Ho Chi Minh City on Jan 18, 2023. At least one more person was thought to be trapped inside the two-storey shop following the collapse, state media said on Jan 18, with rescue workers blaming an overload of stock ahead of Lunar New Year. (Photo: AFP/Dat Tran)

18 Jan 2023 03:55PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 04:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: A 15-year-old girl was killed when a convenience store collapsed in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday (Jan 18), with rescue workers blaming an overload of stock ahead of Lunar New Year.

At least one more person was thought to be trapped inside the two-storey Circle-K shop, state media said, after eight others escaped from the ground floor.

"Paramedics gave the girl CPR in the ambulance as we rushed her to hospital. But we were informed by the hospital that she died," Nguyen Duy Long, head of the southern business hub's ambulance service, told AFP.

Photos of the site showed a large number of soft drinks, milk and other goods in a heap outside the store after they were pulled out by rescue workers searching for victims.

Earlier this month, authorities declared a 10-year-old boy dead after four days trapped in a buried hollow concrete pillar at a construction site in the Mekong Delta's Dong Thap province.

Rescuers have yet to pull up the pillar with the boy's body inside.

Related:

Source: AFP/cm

Related Topics

Vietnam rescue

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.