Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Dozens dead in Hanoi apartment fire
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Dozens dead in Hanoi apartment fire

Dozens dead in Hanoi apartment fire

People watch a fire at an apartment building in Hanoi on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: STR/AFP)

13 Sep 2023 12:47PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2023 01:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: Dozens of people died in a fire at an apartment block in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, state media said on Wednesday (Sep 13), with witnesses reporting screams from inside and a small child was thrown from the building.

The fire started just before midnight on Tuesday in the parking floor of the 10-storey building, witnesses said, an area packed with residents' motorbikes.

"Authorities have rescued about 70 people, rushing to hospital 54 people, including dozens of dead," the official Vietnam News Agency said.

"This is a very serious fire," the statement said.

Photos by AFP photographers on the scene showed flames and smoke billowing from barred balconies.

The blaze was out by Wednesday morning, with rescuers struggling to access the building - which is down a narrow alley in a residential area of southwest Hanoi.

The building's small balconies were surrounded by iron, with the apartment block having only a single exit and no emergency ladder on the outside.

Around 150 people lived in the complex, authorities said.

Firefighters work to put out a fire and rescue people at an apartment block in Hanoi on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: AFP/LE PHU)
Smoke damage is pictured on the wall of an apartment block after a major fire in Hanoi on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Nhac NGUYEN)
Residents stand behind a barrier near the site of a major fire at an apartment block in Hanoi on Sep 13, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Nhac NGUYEN)

I heard a lot of shouts for help. We could not help them much," a woman, who gave only one name Hoa and lives near the block, told AFP at the site.

"The apartment is so closed with no escape route, impossible for the victims to get out."

Another witness, Huong, said a small child was thrown from a high floor to escape the flames.

"I was about to sleep when I smelled something. I went outside and saw the fire," she said.

"The smoke was everywhere. There was a little boy thrown from a high floor, I don't know whether he survived or not although people used a mattress to catch him," she said.

The deputy prime minister, Tran Luu Quang, visited the scene on Wednesday morning, state media said.

Vietnam has experienced several deadly fires in recent years, frequently at entertainment venues like popular karaoke bars.

A year ago, a blaze in a three-storey karaoke bar in commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City killed 32 people.

As many as 17 people were also injured in that fire, with the owner arrested on charges related to breaching fire prevention regulations.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the prime minister ordered an inspection of all high-risk venues.

Thirteen people died in 2018 after an apartment complex, also in Ho Chin Minh City, caught fire. Another 13 died in 2016 in a karaoke venue in Hanoi following a fire.

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

Vietnam fire

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.