Vietnam speeds up Hanoi COVID-19 vaccine drive; more than 1 million jabs administered over weekend

About 80 per cent of the city’s 5.7 million adults have received at least one shot, with authorities aiming for 100 per cent by the end of this week.

However, the country’s overall vaccination rate still remains low at about 28 per cent, and only four per cent have been fully vaccinated with both jabs.

Vietnam managed to keep its infection rate relatively low up until April this year, with only 35 deaths. Last year it was praised for keeping COVID-19 under control, an accomplishment generally attributed to the discipline of being a single-party communist state with tight controls at all levels.

But vaccine shortages forced Vietnam to slow down its vaccination programme in recent months, even as the Delta variant of the virus infected over 600,000 people and killed more than 15,000 in just four months.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the nation’s business hub and most hard-hit by the surge, over 95 per cent of adults have received the first vaccine, but many who need to come in for the second dose are not able to get it due to low supplies.

Among measures to cope with the shortage, Vietnam’s health authority has allowed combinations of different two-dose COVID-19 vaccines to speed up the vaccination campaign. Experts say this tactic is likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to be sure.