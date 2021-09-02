Beer crates and broken chairs: Barricades divide up locked-down Hanoi

HANOI: Bamboo poles, beer crates, ladders and broken chairs: everyday objects form makeshift barricades on Hanoi's streets as authorities try to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Vietnam's capital has been in lockdown for more than a month but with daily case numbers refusing to budge, restrictions on movement have become even tighter.

The city is now divided into tiny segments, with movement between each extremely difficult.

"It is like living in a jail," 72-year-old Hanoi resident Ho Thi Anh said.

All alleys leading to Anh's home have been blocked, with no one allowed in or out after virus cases were discovered in the area.

Once every three days, her family brings her food - dropping it at the foot of the steel barriers that encircle her neighbourhood.