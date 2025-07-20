Hanoi scooter riders baulk at petrol-powered bikes ban

HANOI: Vietnam's plan to bar gas-guzzling motorbikes from central Hanoi may clear the air of the smog-smothered capital, but riders fear paying a high toll for the capital's green transition.

"Of course everyone wants a better environment," said housewife Dang Thuy Hanh, baulking at the 80 million dong (US$3,000) her family would spend replacing their four scooters with electric alternatives.

"But why give us the first burden without any proper preparation?" grumbled the 52-year-old.

Hanoi's scooter traffic is a fixture of the city's urban buzz. The northern hub of nine million people has nearly seven million two-wheelers, hurtling around at rush hour in a morass of congestion.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Their exhausts splutter emissions regularly spurring the city to the top of worldwide smog rankings in a country where pollution claims at least 70,000 lives a year, according to the World Health Organization.

The government last weekend announced plans to block fossil-fuelled bikes from Hanoi's 31 sq km centre by next July.

It will expand in stages to forbid all gas-fuelled vehicles in urban areas of the city in the next five years.