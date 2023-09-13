Fire at Vietnam apartment block kills 30, dozens injured

HANOI: At least 30 people have been killed in a fire at an apartment block in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, among them children, local media reported on Wednesday (Sep 13), citing the city's police.

The fire at the nine-storey building, home to about 150 residents, broke out just before midnight on Tuesday.

More than 100 people managed to escape or were pulled from the building by rescuers, with authorities rushing 54 to hospital, including "dozens of dead", the official Vietnam News Agency said.

Several of the victims were admitted to local hospitals with multiple injuries after having jumped from their windows to escape the fire, state media said, citing Vu Hoang Phuong of Hanoi Medical University Hospital.

State-run Dan Tri and Saigon Giai Phong put the death toll at 30, citing Hanoi police.

At least three children were among the dead, reported Viettimes, an online state newspaper.

"I heard a lot of shouts for help. We could not help them much," said Hoa, a woman who lives near the block and gave only one name.

"The apartment is so closed with no escape route, impossible for the victims to get out," she told AFP at the site.