Workers try to flee Vietnam's biggest city as COVID-19 crisis worsens

HANOI: Thousands of jobless workers in Vietnam's biggest city are trying to flee to their hometowns, many on motorcycles piled high with belongings, following an extension of restrictions in the epicentre of the country's worst COVID-19 outbreak yet.

But authorities are anxious to prevent them leaving Ho Chi Minh City and potentially spreading the virus to other parts of the country. Waves of motorbikes could be seen being halted at roadblocks around the city since Sunday (Aug 15).

Television footage from nearby industrialised provinces showed factory workers on Monday dressed head-to-toe in protective clothing and rushing to board trains and buses in a similar attempt to flee the most affected areas.

Authorities with loudspeakers appealed to people to maintain social distancing and return to their homes amid a cacophony of horns and shouting as people tried desperately to leave.

Ho Chi Minh City accounts for most of the 6,141 coronavirus deaths and more than 283,000 infections in Vietnam, about a third of which is now under lockdown. The city of 9 million people is seeing on average 241 deaths every day.