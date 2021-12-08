Vietnam gives longest jail term for trading rhino horns: NGO

HANOI: A rhino horn trader has been sentenced to 14 years in jail, the longest prison term a vietnamese court has handed down for the crime, a local conservation group said on Wednesday (Dec 8).

Vietnam is both a consumption hub and popular transit point for the multibillion-dollar trade in animal parts.

Authorities have long vowed to stem the flow of illegal wildlife criss-crossing its borders, but experts have warned the black market persists thanks to weak law enforcement.

Earlier this week, Do Minh Toan, 36, received 14 years in jail for trading and trafficking rhino horns from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) into Vietnam.

It came after a 2019 discovery by customs officials at Hanoi's Noi Bai international airport of 55 pieces of rhino horns, weighing around 125kg in a carefully disguised shipment.

The pieces were encased in plaster and police used rods to break the casts apart.

According to non-government organisation, Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV), the punishment is the toughest to date in the country for crimes relating to rhino horns and the wildlife trade.