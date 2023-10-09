Logo
Asia

Floods, landslides kill three in northern Vietnam
Asia

Floods, landslides kill three in northern Vietnam

Floods, landslides kill three in northern Vietnam

Residents remove debris after heavy rains caused flash floods and landslides in Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province on Aug 7, 2023. (Photo: AFP/A Lu)

09 Oct 2023 05:32PM
HANOI: Three people died and one person was missing following flash floods and landslides in northern Vietnam over the weekend, disaster officials said on Monday (Oct 9).

Dozens of houses and crops were also damaged as heavy rain lashed the provinces of Yen Bai, Thai Nguyen and Tuyen Quang, the Hanoi-based disaster control authority said in an online report.

In Yen Bai, a child was among three people killed in two separate landslides. The two others were a husband and wife who were killed in their home, state media said.

Photos on state media showed deep water blocking streets and flowing into homes.

Another person was missing after a flood in Thai Nguyen.

Natural disasters including floods and landslides, have left 98 people dead or missing, and injured 103 others in Vietnam since the beginning of the year, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

Scientists have warned extreme weather is being intensified by global warming.

Source: AFP/wk

