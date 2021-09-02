Vietnam's prime minister warns of long COVID-19 fight as crisis deepens

HANOI: Vietnam could be facing a lengthy battle against the coronavirus and cannot rely on lockdown and quarantine measures indefinitely, its prime minister said, as the country struggles to contain its deadliest outbreak so far.

Vietnam has deployed soldiers and forced residents of its biggest city to stay in their homes in recent weeks, in its most drastic measures yet to fight an outbreak that has shattered what was one of the world's best containment records.

"We cannot resort to quarantine and lockdown measures forever, as it will cause difficulty for the people and the economy," Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said late on Wednesday (Sep 1).

Aggressive contact tracing and quarantine procedures in the country of 98 million people had succeeded in keeping the virus under control for more than a year, but the highly contagious Delta variant has hit Vietnam hard.

Total cases jumped from a few thousand in late April to 480,000 at present, with more than 12,000 deaths and Ho Chi Minh City by far the worst hit. Authorities reported 13,197 infections and 271 fatalities on Thursday.