Vietnam parliament elects military general Luong Cuong as president after months of political turmoil

BRINGING STABILITY TO VIETNAMESE POLITICS

Before the promotion, Cuong was the secretary of the party's central committee - the fourth highest position in the hierarchy of the Communist Party.

Observers believe his appointment is timed to herald in a new period before the party's congress in 2026.

“I think with the elevation of general Luong Cuong, Vietnamese politics will move to a relatively stable period in anticipation of the Party Congress in 2026,” said Nguyen Khac Giang, visiting fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute think tank.

“This is a signal that the political system will revert to the principle of collective leadership, instead of consolidating more power for General Secretary To Lam.”

As president, Lam proved “his credibility as a good leader”, said Nguyen. “I think he travelled a lot, and he gave a lot of commitments and promises to the business communities (and) to foreign investors.”

Over the last few years, Vietnam's politics has gone through various changes amid the anti-corruption campaign and power infighting.

The uncertainty intensified following the death of former party chief Nguyen Phu Trong in July, and the rise of Lam, formerly the police chief at the Ministry of Public Security.