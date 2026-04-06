Vietnam parliament convenes to confirm new state leaders

HANOI: Lawmakers in Vietnam re-elected Tran Thanh Man as chairman of the National Assembly on Monday (Apr 6), giving him a second term as head of the country's top legislative body.

The appointment came as deputies opened a new session in which they will confirm other top state leaders, including the president and prime minister - posts already selected by the ruling Communist Party but not yet announced.

Top leader To Lam, who was reaffirmed as the party's general secretary in January, is also widely expected to become president.

His presidency would unify leadership of the party and the state as President Xi Jinping did in neighbouring China.

Vietnam's 500-seat National Assembly serves mainly to ratify decisions made by the party, although it occasionally amends proposed legislation.

Its members were elected last month in a vote that saw the Communist Party win nearly 97 per cent of seats.