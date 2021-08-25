Vietnam to pay recovered COVID-19 patients to help in hospitals

HANOI: Vietnam is offering patients who have recovered from the coronavirus a monthly allowance if they agree to stay on at stretched hospitals to help health workers struggling to cope with an influx of infected people.

After successfully containing COVID-19 for much of the pandemic, Vietnam is facing its worst outbreak to date driven by the virulent Delta variant, with a surge in cases and deaths ramping up pressure on health authorities.

The plan to bring in recovered patients was launched this week in Ho Chi Minh City, which is the epicentre of the current outbreak, accounting for half of the country's nearly 185,000 infections and 7,302 deaths, or about 80 per cent of total fatalities.

Working alongside health workers, the role of the former patients in the programme, called "patient zero with patient zero", is to support public healthcare services.