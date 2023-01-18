Vietnam parliament approves president's resignation

Vietnam's rubber stamp National Assembly on Wednesday (Jan 18) approved the resignation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, a day after he dramatically stepped down as part of an anti-corruption drive

HANOI:

His sudden and unprecedented departure comes during a period of significant political upheaval in Vietnam, where the anti-graft purge and factional fighting have seen several ministers fired.

In an extraordinary meeting that was closed to international media, more than 93 per cent of National Assembly members voted to approve Phuc's resignation, state media said.

With no successor yet appointed, Vo Thi Anh Xuan, the current vice president, automatically becomes interim president, according to the constitution.

Authoritarian Vietnam is run by the Communist Party and officially led by the general secretary, president, and prime minister.

Key decisions are made by the politburo, which now numbers 16.

The sudden departure of Phuc is a highly unusual move in Vietnam, where political changes are normally carefully orchestrated, with an emphasis on cautious stability.

On Tuesday, the Communist Party ruled the 68-year-old was responsible for wrongdoing by senior ministers under him during his 2016 to 2021 stint as prime minister, before he became president.

Two deputy prime ministers - Pham Binh Minh and Vu Duc Dam - were sacked this month in an anti-corruption purge that has led to the arrest of dozens of officials, with many of the graft allegations relating to deals done as part of Vietnam's COVID-19 pandemic response.