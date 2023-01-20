Family’s alleged links to COVID-19 test kits scandal led to Vietnam President Phuc’s downfall; political jostling for his role intensifies

This is because unlike other corruption cases, the test kits scandal caught the attention and wrath of the public during a period when people’s livelihoods were severely affected by the pandemic, analyst Carlyle Thayer told CNA938 on Thursday.



"The COVID scandal was really outrageous. It affected the population who were really shocked and outraged to learn that ministers were profiting while they were suffering," said Emeritus Professor Thayer from the University of New South Wales’ School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Investigations into the scandals and the subsequent crackdown saw an unprecedented number of government figures ousted, including two deputy prime ministers and three ministers. More than 130 officials, diplomats and businessmen were arrested.

Mr Phuc, the highest-ranking official targeted by the crackdown, was found ultimately responsible for wrongdoings committed by many of these officials, the government said.

Mr Trong, who was re-elected into a rare third term as party chief in 2021, has been stepping up the anti-corruption drive that has resulted in the upheaval in Vietnam’s politics.

"In the past, (authorities) went after people who were engaged in criminal activities. Now it has expanded to also rope in those who abetted or encouraged that corrupt activity. And these networks are being unravelled,” Prof Thayer said.

"The party is thinking about how to fight corruption more effectively. One of the ways is to make officials accountable for not only what they are doing, but also what their family members and their subordinates are doing," Dr Hiep said.

The general secretary post held by Mr Trong is the most powerful in the “four pillars” of Vietnam’s top leadership; the other three are the president, prime minister, and chair of the legislature.

LEADERSHIP SHAKE UP

The recent purge has left vacancies within the Central Committee and the Politburo, the highest decision-making body in the country.

The political shake up is expected to put Vietnam at risk of becoming more domestic and inward looking when it comes to international relations, analysts said.

Mr Phuc, along with Mr Phạm Bình Minh, the previous deputy prime minister and foreign minister who was ousted on Jan 5, were both familiar faces for foreign dignitaries. New ministers filling vacancies from the crackdown have little foreign relations experience, Prof Thayer said.

As prime minister, Mr Phuc oversaw an average of 6 per cent annual economic growth for the country and sealed several free trade deals for Vietnam. He was widely credited with accelerating pro-business reforms.

Businesses and analysts were mixed on whether the uncertain political climate will hinder foreign investments and economic growth.

"So far (the government) has done this in a very measured and well-calculated and well-coordinated manner so that they can control the implications," Dr Hiep said of Vietnam’s anti-graft efforts.

"There are some short-term problems. (But) they can pay this short-term price to gain the longer term ends, that is to control corruption and to improve the transparency within the government and also in the market as well," he added.

Mr Thayer said that with Vietnam’s economy accelerating at a tremendous speed – its gross domestic product (GDP) beat official targets and grew 8 per cent last year – the negative impact of the leadership shuffle on its economy is likely to be limited.

Meanwhile, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will be interim president until a new president is chosen.