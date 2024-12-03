Vietnam property tycoon Truong My Lan on death row faces appeal verdict

HANOI: A Vietnamese property tycoon sentenced to death for a multi-billion-dollar fraud will learn on Tuesday (Dec 3) whether her life will be spared, as an appeal court reaches its verdict on one of the biggest corruption cases in history.

Property developer Truong My Lan, 68, was convicted earlier this year of embezzling money from Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) - which prosecutors said she controlled - and condemned to die for fraud totalling US$27 billion.

In her official handwritten appeal of more than five pages seen by AFP, Lan said that the death sentence was "too severe and harsh", asking the court to consider a more "lenient and humane approach".

Tens of thousands of people who had invested their savings in SCB lost money, shocking the communist nation and prompting rare protests from the victims.

According to Vietnamese law, Lan could escape the death penalty if she proactively returns three-quarters of the embezzled assets and is judged to have cooperated sufficiently with authorities.

But prosecutors have argued that she has not met the conditions, and emphasised her crime's consequences were "huge and without precedent".