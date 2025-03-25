Vietnam death row tycoon begins appeal in US$17.7 billion money laundering case

HO CHI MINH CITY: The appeal of a Vietnamese property tycoon convicted of money laundering began on Tuesday (Mar 25), three months after she lost a challenge against the death penalty in a separate case.

Property developer Truong My Lan was found guilty in April 2024 of stealing money from Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) and sentenced to death for fraud amounting to US$27 billion.

Lan appealed against that verdict and the court said there was no basis to reduce her sentence, but ruled that she could still escape the death penalty if she returned three quarters of the stolen assets.

Now she is appealing against the verdict from a second trial in October, in which she was sentenced to life in prison for three crimes.

On Tuesday Lan, now accustomed to high-profile hearings, chatted with police officers and looked relatively relaxed as she waited for the court to start in Ho Chi Minh City.

Her niece, who was handed a five-year prison term in October for fraudulent appropriation of property, sat behind her, flanked by officers.